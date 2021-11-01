Hoshizaki Fills Newly Created President of Americas Region Position

Georgia-based foodservice industry equipment maker elevated Chris Karssiens to new role that will coordinate with presidents of three of the region’s subsidiaries.

Hoshizaki Corp. announced it has elevated Chris Karssiens to the new role of president of the Americas region. Karssiens will serve in the new role concurrently with his present duties as president of Hoshizaki America.

Karssiens joined Hoshizaki America in early 2020 as senior vice president of sales and marketing. He has held leadership roles in several foodservice organizations, including Scotsman Industries, Enodis, Welbilt, Standex and Middleby, and spent seven years managing both Enodis and Welbilt APAC (Asia-Pacific).

Karssiens is eager to get down to business with his three-person team of Hoshizaki group presidents that includes Matthew Whitener, recently appointed president of Lancer Worldwide; Carlos Storniolo, president of AÇOS Macom; and Jonathan Akin, president of Jackson WWS.

“I am excited to work directly with each of you as we embark on the important work of delivering value to our industry through improved efficiencies. Synergistic opportunities across our multi-brand team will allow us to achieve our primary goal of exceeding the expectations of our customers, our channel partners, our people, and our shareholders.”

Hoshizaki Corp. in Japan President and COO Yasuhiro Kobayashi said that uniting the Americas region is a key strategy for Hoshizaki Group worldwide. “I believe that our company presidents in this region have the needed global enterprise perspective, strength and vision to lead their teams to be successful in this effort,” Kobayashi noted.

Hoshizaki Americas Regional Organization is a world leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of products for the foodservice industry, including ice machines, refrigeration, display cases, ice and beverage dispensers, warewashing systems, ovens, charbroilers, and exhaust systems.

With regional headquarters and Hoshizaki manufacturing in Peachtree City, Georgia and additional manufacturing facilities in five additional locations, Hoshizaki Americas Regional Organization employs more than 2,200 people across North and South America.