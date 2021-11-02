November 2021 Issue: Yesway Honored as 2021 Chain of the Year



CStore Decisions November 2021 Digital Edition is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company .

With 403 stores across the U.S., the Texas-based chain is the 32nd recipient of the most prestigious industry award for convenience retailing.

Outstanding leadership, great stores, a distinguished brand and a commitment to treating your people with class and dignity deserves recognition, and CStore Decisions has been proud to shine a light on companies that meet these high standards for the past 32 years.

Over the past two years, Yesway, now headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, has transformed its retail image with a new store design, a thriving proprietary foodservice program and a growing private-label food and beverage brand. Combined with vibrant community outreach programs, Yesway boasts the exceptional leadership and customer service to which many other

convenience store chains aspire.

In recognition of its hard work, dedication to convenience retailing and its firm commitment to employees and the communities it serves, CStore Decisions is honored to name Yesway as the 32nd annual Convenience Store Chain of the Year.