Dunkin’ Unwraps Holiday Menu

Lineup of seasonal beverages like Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte and White Mocha Hot Chocolate are joined by new bakery and snacking options.

Dunkin’ announced a slew of new beverages and all-new snacks this holiday season, plus a special in-store program to support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and kids battling hunger or illness, and highly anticipated new holiday cup designs to kick off the season.

The holidays are officially brewing at Dunkin’ with a new Holiday Blend Coffee, new Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, new White Mocha Hot Chocolate, and returning Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte. Dunkin’ guests can sip on their seasonal beverage in the new festive cups for a limited time.

New Holiday Blend Coffee is the newest seasonal selection in Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series, blending quality Colombian and Ethiopian coffees for seasonal flavor notes of sweet molasses and dried fruit. Guests can spark their holiday spirit with a medium Holiday Blend Coffee for $2 from Nov. 3 through Dec. 1 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

is the newest seasonal selection in Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series, blending quality Colombian and Ethiopian coffees for seasonal flavor notes of sweet molasses and dried fruit. Guests can spark their holiday spirit with a medium Holiday Blend Coffee for $2 from Nov. 3 through Dec. 1 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide. Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte is back by popular demand. The ultimate holiday beverage features warm notes balanced with cooling peppermint, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and cocoa powder.

is back by popular demand. The ultimate holiday beverage features warm notes balanced with cooling peppermint, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and cocoa powder. New Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte will help guests toast to the season, featuring a creamy-rich white chocolate flavor in a signature latte topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.

will help guests toast to the season, featuring a creamy-rich white chocolate flavor in a signature latte topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar. New White Mocha Hot Chocolate is a re-imagined traditional holiday classic with an indulgent and creamy milk chocolate profile and notes of white chocolate to sweeten the season.

Snacks for Season’s Eatings

Dunkin’ has also introduced Pancake Minis to its menu. Perfect for breakfast or a snack on the go, an order of Pancake Minis includes six mini pancakes filled with maple-flavored bits, served warm with a side of syrup. Not only are the Pancake Minis delicious, but they also boast 10 grams of protein to keep you full and satisfied throughout the day.

Also, back to the Dunkin’ snacking menu is the Chicken, Bacon & Cheese Croissant Stuffers. The returning Croissant Stuffer is warm and stuffed with savory chicken, bacon and Colby Jack cheese, topped with everything seasoning. Croissant Stuffers are served warm in a sleeve, available at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide.

For a classic seasonal holiday combo, Dunkin’ has introduced a new Cranberry Orange Muffin, made with real cranberries and topped with sanding sugar.

Dunkin’ Midnight K-Cups

Dunkin’ Midnight is now available in packaged coffee and K-Cup pods in participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide. Dunkin’s darkest roast yet features a rich, smooth, full-bodied flavor, rounded out with notes of cocoa.

Guests can also find their other favorite classic packaged coffee and K-Cup pod varieties at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide. Check local Dunkin’ restaurants for Holiday Brew at Home offers to give the gift of Dunkin’ and treat your coffee-loving friends and family to the most sippable gift of the season.

To further the holiday spirit, Dunkin’ is helping to brighten the season for kids battling hunger or illness. Running through Nov. 30, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation invites Dunkin’ guests to donate $1 to the foundation at a Dunkin’ restaurant. Guests can also make a donation through the Dunkin’ App (Nov. 10 through Dec. 31) when placing a mobile order.

As a thank you for supporting, guests who donate in-store will be given a special lightbulb-shaped sticker with their name to be displayed on a festive poster within the restaurant, as well as a coupon that can be redeemed for $1 off the purchase of a dozen doughnuts, which will expire on Dec. 31, 2021.