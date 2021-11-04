Better-for-You Snacks Market Rises to $39 Billion

COVID-19 has heavily affected the U.S. food and beverage industry, especially driving consumers’ awareness of health and wellness, looking for products they view as better-for-you. In 2020, sales reached $39 billion on the strength of pandemic trends as reported by marketplace analyst Packaged Facts‘ report ”Better-for-You Snacks: Market Trends and Opportunities.”

In 2020 especially, more people looked to improve their health to prevent or lessen the severity of illness. Consumers are buying more better-for-you snacks that have health claims or label claims perceived to be healthier to improve health and hopefully ward off illness. Snacks with claims that are better-for-you feature good taste, indulgence, and convenience while being healthier than standard snacks by virtue of nutrition or portion sizes.

Snack products in the scope of this report include those with low carb, high protein, low/no sugar, lower fat, plant-based, clean label, whole grain, natural, and heart healthy claims that are perceived to be better for health.

Packaged Facts projects that sales in this market will decelerate over the next five years, although the pandemic boom in 2020 will affect the market for years to come.

In Packaged Facts’ June 2021 National Online Consumer Survey, 31% of consumers report that because of the coronavirus, they are increasing snacking activity, and these consumers are also somewhat more likely than average to express greater concerns about the pandemic and to have experienced more negative personal effects.

Packaged Facts publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, the food and beverage market, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts is a division of MarketResearch.com.