Crunchy Toaster Pastry Snack

Pop-Tarts has unveiled its all-new lineup of Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers. As the first crunchy offering from the brand, Crunchy Poppers are a pop-in-your-mouth twist on Pop-Tarts with a crunchy exterior, a filling, and a layer of frosting and sprinkles with every bite. Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers are available in two varieties: Frosted Strawberry Crunch and Frosted Brownie Crunch. Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers are available now at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per five-count box and $6.59 per 10-count box.

