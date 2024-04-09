Limited-Edition Mini Muffins

Little Bites Snacks has launched its all-new, limited-edition flavor: Little Bites Girl Scout Toast-Yay! Muffins. Available now through July, these muffins are full of French toast flavor and are made with real ingredients like cinnamon and maple syrup, and no high fructose corn syrup or trans-fat, making them the perfect snack for families this spring. Packed four to a pouch, Little Bites Girl Scout Toast-Yay! Muffins make for a quick grab-and-go breakfast, an easy school snack, or a dessert that kids will love.

Bimbo Bakeries USA

www.bimbobakeriesusa.com