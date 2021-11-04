Dash In Opens Two New Maryland Stores

At the grand opening events, the c-store chain donated more than $40,000 in grants to the Capital Area Food Bank, Clinton and Lanham high schools and Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation.

Dash In hosted grand openings at two all-new locations in Clinton and Lanham, Md., with each event followed by two successive weekends of special offers and opportunities to engage with each community.

The grand-opening events also celebrated Dash In’s renewed commitment to community engagement with more than $40,000 in grants being distributed to the Capital Area Food Bank, Clinton and Lanham high schools and Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation. This includes a $30,000 grant to help improve Tanglewood Park, which is a valuable outdoor space around the corner from the Clinton Dash In location.

While Dash In has a history of working to end childhood hunger, the Tanglewood Park grant is part of Dash In’s expanded focus on working with communities where Dash In stores are located to help support outdoor spaces that are valued by the community and could benefit from renewal.

“At Dash In, we have taken time this past year to work with our parent company, the Wills Group, to address near-term needs during the pandemic with a big part of our commitment being more than $1.6 million in grants distributed to local food banks during the past 18 months,” said Julian B. (Blackie) Wills, III, president and chief operating officer of the Wills Group. “We’re proud of that commitment and we’re ready to do more. Outdoor spaces have emerged as an important resource for communities during the pandemic and at Dash In we’re going to work with communities to celebrate and improve those spaces.”

The Lanham Dash In is located at 10000 Greenbelt Road in Lanham and the Clinton Dash In is located at 8228 Woodyard Road in Clinton. Both stores feature Dash In’s neighborhood design store concept with each store also featuring Dash In’s Craveable Menu made fresh every day.

“We were very intentional about each of these locations,” added Wills. “For example, for the Clinton location, Dash In worked with the community to improve the intersection — that was really important to the local officials, and we think demonstrates Dash In’s commitment to being a meaningful community partner. Enhancing Outdoors Spaces is an important extension of Dash In’s intentions of working closely with all stakeholders across the communities we serve.”

Both Dash In grand openings featured five days of events that took place in September and October. Each event featured a presentation of the Dash In grants to local food banks, schools and nearby fire departments, with the Clinton grand opening being the first instance where Dash In was able to work with a local department of parks and recreation to contribute to improving a nearby Tanglewood Park.

Serving customers at more than 50 locations throughout Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, Dash In is a growing chain passionate about quality, innovation, cleanliness and its communities.