TA Customers Donate Nearly $102,000 to St. Christopher’s Truckers Relief Fund

TravelCenters of America has been a supporter of SCF since 2010, raising nearly $3 million in contributions to date.

TravelCenters of America (TA) is thanking its guests across the country for contributing nearly $102,000 for the St. Christopher’s Truckers Relief Fund (SCF), an organization which supports professional drivers and their families when an illness or injury causes them to be out of work.

TA’s Register RoundUp campaign offered guests the opportunity to round up their check to the nearest dollar on purchases at TA, Petro and TA Express locations nationwide.

“We are committed to supporting the SCF team in their noble work of providing crucial resources to professional drivers when they are in need,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “We are pleased to serve these heroic men and women who sacrifice so much to keep our economy moving and thank our guests for their generosity in helping support professional drivers.”

TA has been a proud supporter of SCF since 2010, raising nearly $3 million in total contributions.

“Customers and staff of TA and Petro have once again showed their generosity and support of truck drivers,” said Dr. Donna Kennedy, executive director of SCF. “The annual fundraising campaigns sponsored by TA have been instrumental in ensuring the St. Christopher Fund’s ability to provide support to truck drivers experiencing an illness or injury. We are so appreciative of everyone that helped make this year’s RoundUp a success.”

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, TravelCenters of America’s more than 18,000 team members serve guests in over 275 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking, and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests.