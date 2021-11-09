7-Eleven Introduces Third Central American 7-Reserve Coffee

7-Eleven is serving up its latest variety of 7-Reserve premium coffee. This new brew marks 7-Eleven’s third 7-Reserve coffee to come from Central America and first to come from the Huehuetenango region.

Buying 7-Reserve Guatemala coffee means supporting farmers and sustainable farming methods. The coffee is Rainforest Alliance Certified and made from single-origin, sustainably sourced, 100% Arabica beans. Grown in the Huehuetenango region, the sought-after beans are fully cultivated and processed on small farms before being taken to the bustling hub of San Antonio Huista. There, the farmers sell their coffee and buy goods before returning to the remote mountain towns where they live.

Guatemalan beans grown in volcanic soil at Huehuetenango’s higher elevations are known for their bright flavor notes and juicy flavor profiles. A medium roast was selected to help best bring out these characteristics — complete with an aroma with a hint of the brew’s fruity notes and sweet aftertaste.

7-Reserve Guatemala coffee, available for a limited time at participating 7-Eleven stores, costs the same as every other hot beverage at 7-Eleven. As the OG To-GO since 1964 coffee destination, 7-Eleven charges based on cup size — so customers are encouraged to try new brews or customize their usual with a variety of flavored creamers, syrups, sweeteners and toppings.

“7-Eleven has a lot of coffee-drinkers with sophisticated opinions when it comes to taste and price,” said Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven proprietary beverages senior product director. “7-Reserve Guatemala is perfect for those who are looking for a bolder cup to start their morning — or for a vacation from their regular coffee — without spending exorbitant coffeeshop prices. The beans for this variety are grown on small farms in a micro-region known for its high-quality coffee and sustainable farming practices — both requirements for all our 7-Reserve coffees.”

7-Eleven continues to grow its portfolio of sustainable coffees. Since 2016, 7-Eleven has introduced Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Mexico, Peru, Sumatra, Colombia, Kenya, as well as an African blend from Ethiopia and Rwanda, all responsibly grown. Single-origin, 100% Colombian Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee is now a permanent offering and top-seller on the hot beverage bar. Future 7-Reserve coffees will include both unique blends and single-origin brews from top growing areas around the world.

