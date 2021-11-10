EG America Launches Fundraising Campaign for Disabled American Veterans

EG donations will help DAV ensure that injured and ill veterans can access the full range of benefits available to them.

EG America and its 1,700 convenience stores kicked off another national campaign at the beginning of November to support and raise money for Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

The campaign began on Nov. 1 and will run through the entire month. Participating stores include Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

“We are excited once again to join DAV in this national fundraising campaign, which this year includes the Veterans Day holiday,” said George Fournier, EG president. “It is our way for our associates and customers to say ‘thank you’ to those who have served and have sacrificed so much.”

EG donations will help DAV ensure that injured and ill veterans can access the full range of benefits available to them. In addition, all veterans and active duty service members will receive a free cup of coffee at EG retail stores on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

“EG Retail, their associates across the country, many of whom are veterans, along with their customers recognize the sacrifices veterans have made on behalf of our nation,” said Marc Burgess, CEO of DAV. “We are thrilled for their support to help those who were changed in service to achieve the best possible quality of life after they’ve sacrificed for our nation.”

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, U.K.-based EG Group is a convenience retailer who has established partnerships with global brands. The business has an established pedigree of delivering fuel, grocery and merchandise, and foodservice offerings. EG Group currently employs in excess of 44,000 colleagues working in more than 6,000 sites across Europe, the United States and Australia.