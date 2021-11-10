Enmarket Partners With The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for Fundraising Campaign

The c-store chain raised over $125,000 in September in support of the fundraising campaign to fight blood cancers.

For the ninth year, Enmarket partnered with the Georgia – South Carolina Region of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Light The Night campaign.

Enmarket launched its companywide initiative in September across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina by encouraging its customers to donate at the checkout to benefit LLS. The campaign raised over $125,000 to help in the fight against blood cancers. Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket, and Matt Clements, vice president of marketing, presented local LLS staff with a check on Oct. 27.

“Over the past nine years, Enmarket’s customers have joined with us in raising nearly $900,000 to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society during this campaign,” said Giesick. “Next year, when we support Light the Night for the 10th year, our goal is to cross the million-dollar mark.”

Light The Night is a series of fundraising campaigns benefiting LLS and its funding of research to find blood cancer cures. Coming together for a common goal, friends, family and co-workers form fundraising walk teams and gather together to celebrate and honor or remember those touched by cancer. Millions of consumers also help by donating at retail outlets. Culminating in inspiration and memorable evening walks every fall, participants in 140 communities across North America join together carrying illuminated lanterns to take steps to end cancer — white for survivors, red for supporters and gold in memory of loved ones lost to cancer.

“We are so grateful to Enmarket and their employees who are relentless in their support of LLS and our mission to find better, safer cures for blood cancers,” said Amanda Yancey, LLS Georgia – South Carolina executive director. “At Light The Night, we aim to bring light to the darkness of cancer through research and cures. We are taking steps to end cancer and we won’t stop until we live in a world without blood cancer.”

The funds raised through Light The Night are used for:

Research to advance lifesaving therapies like immunotherapy, genomics and personalized medicine

Free blood cancer information, education and support for patients and families

National and local advocacy efforts to drive policies that accelerate new treatments and ensure patients have access to care so that they can live longer and healthier lives

Since its founding in 1949, LLS has invested more than $1.3 billion in cutting-edge blood cancer research worldwide, and its support has been instrumental in the development of nearly every breakthrough in blood cancer treatment. To address the unique concerns of blood cancer patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, LLS has amplified its longstanding efforts to provide free information and support to blood cancer patients and their families, while also advocating for policies that will protect patients.

Enmarket, founded in Savannah, Ga., employs more than 1,300 people and operates 129 convenience stores, 14 quick-serve restaurants and two fast casual restaurants in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.