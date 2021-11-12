GPM Expands Pizza Offerings to 200 Stores

The company is working to enhance its overall in-store customer experience and foodservice offerings.

GPM Investments announced that it is expanding its pizza offerings, selling both slices and whole pizzas in 200 store locations.

Stores offering pizza are spread across 15 states and in several of GPM’s brands, including Apple Market, Cash’s, E-Z Mart, fas mart, fastmarket, Jiffi Stop, Roadrunner, Scotchman, shore stop and Village Pantry.

Select stores will now offer both slices and whole pies made from 100% California vine-ripened tomatoes, 100% real mozzarella cheese, homemade crust and numerous flavorful toppings. Customers can also select from three flavors: cheese, pepperoni, and sausage and pepperoni.

Customers can enjoy two pizza slices for $4.49 and an entire pizza for $13.99. fas REWARDS members can purchase two slices for $3.49 or an entire pizza for $12.99 and, during the months of November and December, will receive a free 16-ounce Coca Cola when buying two slices. GPM plans to expand its pizza offerings to several new stores over the next year.

The pizza expansion is one of many ways GPM is working to enhance its in-store customer experience and food service offerings. This summer, GPM refreshed its fountain assortment in 260 stores across its family of community brands. GPM also announced the completion of its second remodeled store as part of a broader remodel strategy.

“Pizza is a customer favorite, and we are excited to offer Italian style pizza pies to more of our customers across the country,” said Ray Zeiher, senior category manager of food service at GPM Investments. “Many of our stores are located in rural areas with limited access to quality dining options and we’re proud to serve our customers with the same level of quality they have come to expect from their pizza purveyors.”

GPM Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., a family of community brands, is based in Richmond, Va. and operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington, D.C. GPM has approximately 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and approximately 1,675 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel. GPM operates in three reportable segments: retail, wholesale and GPM Petroleum.