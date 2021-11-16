7-Eleven Releases Thanksgiving Turkey Sub

The LTO sub, made with shaved Butterball turkey, sharp white cheddar cheese and cranberry mayo, marks the debut of the signature stuffing-flavored roll.

7-Eleven is rolling out its Thanksgiving Turkey Sub, which is now available for a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

Packed with shaved Butterball turkey, sharp white cheddar cheese and cranberry mayo, this festive sub marks the debut of 7-Eleven’s signature stuffing-flavored roll. This roll incorporates flavors from a vegetable blend and stuffing-flavored base. This bold seasonal offering can be found in the cold case for just $4.99.

“There’s a lot to be thankful for this year,” said Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven fresh food product director. “We know how much our customers look forward to our seasonal offerings, and we’re delighted to contribute to the fun and spirit of Thanksgiving with satisfying food that reminds our customers of those comforting holiday moments. Plus, with the cost of Thanksgiving dinner predicted to be higher than ever this year, we’re thrilled to provide a delicious meal at a great value.”

Customers can add some crunch to their meal with 7-Eleven’s 7-Select Kettle Chips. Flavors like original, salt and pepper or jalapeño add an extra kick.

7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW app can bring the Thanksgiving Turkey Sub, wine and beer for partygoers, freshly baked goods, a wide variety of 7-Select snacks, and more to customers’ doorsteps. 7NOW delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7-Eleven operates Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.