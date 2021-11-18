Parker’s and Union Mission Unveil Plans for Parker’s House: A Home for Women

The home will be dedicated to providing emergency housing and comprehensive services for unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness.

Parker’s — CStore Decisions’ 2020 Chain of the Year — and Union Mission unveiled plans for the new Parker’s House: A Home for Women, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2022. It will be Savannah, Ga. and coastal Georgia’s only facility solely dedicated to providing emergency housing and comprehensive services for unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness.

Located at 125 Fahm St. in the former JC Lewis Healthcare building in Savannah, the 10,590-square-foot facility will offer emergency housing, on-site case workers, a residential assistant and support services for up to 32 women for 90 days. Parker’s House also includes a common kitchen, living room, dining room, computer room and laundry room.

Parker’s made a $250,000 donation to Union Mission from the Parker’s Community Fund, which is administered by the Savannah Community Foundation, to support Parker’s House.

“Women comprise approximately 28% of the homeless population in Savannah, yet there has never been a housing program that is specifically focused on unaccompanied homeless women in the Savannah-Chatham County area,” said Union Mission President and CEO Mike Traynor. “Parker’s House marks a major step forward to provide emergency housing and essential services to unaccompanied women in need right here in our own community. We are incredibly grateful to Parker’s for their generous support and for their impressive commitment to Savannah.”

Parker’s House will include 16 bedrooms with shared baths for unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness as well as an adjacent gated courtyard that will be renovated by accomplished local landscape designer John McEllen. Interior renovations include building out the existing space to comply with COVID-19 safety standards and precautions, upgrades to ensure American Disabilities Act compliance, as well as improvements to the electrical, plumbing and fire suppression systems.

“The Parker’s House is going to be a major game-changer, providing a safe space for women experiencing homelessness in Savannah,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “It’s truly an honor for the Parker’s Community Fund to support Union Mission and to help meet an urgent need to provide emergency housing and services for women in need in our community.”

Savannah-Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness in Georgia. According to the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless 2019 HUD PIT Survey, on any given night, more than 180 women in Chatham County are experiencing homelessness.

Each Parker’s House client will be assigned a case manager for Individualized Case Management, wellness checks, employment support, and referrals to primary care and mental health providers. For clients in mental health crisis, the Union Mission Counseling Center will create Individual Service Plans.

In 2020, Union Mission helped transition 667 men, women and children from the streets of Savannah to safe, stable housing, providing 97,130 nights of shelter and more than 78,200 meals to individuals and families in need.

Featured speakers at the unveiling of the new Parker’s House plans included Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, Greg Parker, Mike Traynor and Union Mission Board Chairman Mike McCarthy.

