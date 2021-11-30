Sheetz Offers Monthlong Coffee Promotion for Rewards Members

Members can participate in the coffee program, which allows one free coffee and Cup’occino every week throughout December.

Available at all of Sheetz’s 638 store locations, the free offer will be uploaded to each My Sheetz Rewardz holder’s account each Friday in December until Jan. 1, 2022. Each coffee or Cup’occino will be redeemable for one week after it is uploaded to the customer’s account.

If the offer has not been redeemed after a week, the offer will be removed from the account and replaced with another one. Customers can become a My Sheetz Rewardz member, and participate in the promotion at any time, by downloading the Sheetz app.

