Le Bread Xpress Brings Micro-Bakery to Bay Area Retailer

Custom branded Bake Xpress robotic bakery is first to offer its fresh-baked food options outside of university and corporate office locations.

Le Bread Xpress announced this week that Macy’s has installed a custom-branded Bake Xpress robotic micro-bakery at its Westfield Valley Fair location in Santa Clara, Calif., offering shoppers convenient in-store meals and snacks.

Bake Xpress micro-bakeries are unique robotic vending solutions that offer a selection of pastries, pizza and artisan sandwiches that are freshly baked at time of order. Each food item is prepared and partially baked at a traditional bakery before being stored in the Bake Xpress refrigeration unit and then freshly baked in the machine’s smart oven when the customer places the order.

Food is delivered hot and fresh within minutes, providing restaurant-quality food in a convenient vending solution. Bake Xpress partnered with Macy’s to create a custom menu featuring croissants, chocolate croissants, pepperoni pizza, pasta meals, sausage and ham sandwiches and calzones.

With its full menu of fresh-baked meals and pastries, Bake Xpress complements the beverage and snack options also offered, while providing Macy’s customers with a unique, high-tech experience. Bake Xpress features a Macy’s-branded machine wrap and a custom menu selected by Macy’s to best enhance the in-store shopping experience.

“Food is an important part of our customer experience, and Macy’s Westfield Valley Fair is thrilled to expand the customer experience with a robotic micro-bakery,” said Heather Stallion, Macy’s Westfield Valley Fair store manager. “As we evolve to meet our customer’s changing needs, we’re confident that Bake Xpress will be a tremendous partner by offering hearty, fresh-baked food in a fun and futuristic new way just in time for holiday shopping.”

Le Bread Xpress combined robotic, artificial intelligence (AI), sensor, wireless and heating technologies with artisan recipes to create Bake Xpress, a ground-breaking vending machine that custom bakes a variety of meals and pastries on demand.

“We are excited to launch the first public Bake Xpress in the Bay Area at Macy’s Westfield Valley Fair after two years of successful operation at private corporate and university locations,” said Le Bread Xpress Founder and CEO Benoit Herve. “Bake Xpress is unique in its ability to provide hot, freshly-baked gourmet food, which sets it apart from packaged snacks in traditional vending machines. We are pleased to see our vision of applying robotics and technology to food delivery continue to gain popularity, and we are looking forward to this new partnership with Macy’s.”

With a customizable menu ranging from croissants and muffins to pizza, calzones and gourmet sandwiches, Bake Xpress is a significant upgrade to traditional vending options. Le Bread Xpress was founded in 2015 and has installed Bake Xpress micro-bakeries in universities, hotels, retail centers, factories and office parks worldwide.