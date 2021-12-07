Krispy Krunchy Chicken Receives Growth Investment From Main Post Partners

Krispy Krunchy Chicken (KKC) has received a strategic growth investment from Main Post Partners, a private equity investment firm with deep experience partnering with iconic brands and multi-location foodservice platforms.

Krispy Krunchy was founded in 1989 by Neal Onebane, a convenience store operator in Lafayette, La., who saw an opportunity to bring freshly made, high-quality food products to the convenience store market. KKC partners with retail operators, primarily within convenience stores, to provide a branded QSR-style foodservice offering in a flexible format. The Krispy Krunchy menu features a proprietary Cajun fried chicken and an assortment of signature sides.

Over its 32 year history, KKC has built a cult-like brand with consumers and grown to service over 2,600 retail locations in 48 states.

“We’ve built and grown the Krispy Krunchy brand over multiple decades by relying on the word-of-mouth marketing and loyalty that develops when consumers are introduced to our highly craveable Cajun fried chicken. During the next phase of growth, we are excited to partner with Main Post, given their deep experience in the foodservice sector and track record of building enduring consumer brands,” said Dan Shapiro, CEO at Krispy Krunchy Chicken.

“We are very excited to partner with Dan, the Krispy Krunchy team and a brand that has struck a chord with its avid customer base. The scale and success of KKC is very impressive, but we see a substantial opportunity to further unlock the brand’s potential and grow awareness of Krispy Krunchy’s craveable, convenient products,” said Aaron Garcia, principal at Main Post Partners.

“Our partnership with KKC aligns with our strategy of investing in high-growth, cult-following consumer businesses, particularly in first institutional capital situations. Our experience partnering with and scaling foodservice concepts, such as Jimmy John’s and Flynn Restaurant Group, provide invaluable resources which we will bring to bear with KKC,” said Jeff Mills and Sean Honey, co-managing partners at Main Post Partners.