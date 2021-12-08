Love’s and Operation Homefront Distribute Holiday Meals to Military Families

Meal kits included all the essentials for a traditional holiday meal and four ticket vouchers to a Thunder game of the family’s choice.

Love’s Travel Stops distributed 125 meal kits to preregistered families this past Saturday with Operation Homefront — a national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families — through Operation Homefront’s Holiday Meals for Military. Representatives from the Oklahoma City Thunder, including Rumble the Bison, joined Love’s and Operation Homefront to hand out the kits that included Thunder tickets.

“This is Love’s second year in a row to have hosted a Holiday Meals for Military event, and we couldn’t have been more excited,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s. “We love to see how excited the families are when they pick up the kits, and this year’s event was made better by the surprise element of tickets from our friends at the Thunder.”

The event took place at Love’s corporate office in Oklahoma City. Meal kits included all the essentials for a traditional holiday meal and four ticket vouchers to a Thunder game of the family’s choice. This year’s Holiday Meals for Military will put meals on the tables of more than 15,000 military families nationwide.

“Military families are often far from loved ones during the holiday season, making it difficult for them to enjoy the traditions many Americans look forward to,” said Robin Carter, senior director of Operation Homefront. “Thanks to the continued support of generous partners, including Love’s, our Holiday Meals for Military program allows us to provide much-needed support to our military families so they can enjoy the holidays. It’s a tangible ‘thank you’ from the communities they have worked so hard to protect.”

Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, rent-free housing, caregiver support and recurring support programs throughout the year to help military families overcome the short-term bumps in the road, so they don’t become long-term chronic problems.

Love’s Travel Stops is a travel stop network with more than 570 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.