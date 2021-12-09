Wawa Debuts Vehicle That Brews and Serves Coffee

The first distribution took place at Riddle Hospital to thank healthcare heroes.

Wawa and The Wawa Foundation debuted its newest “Wawa in Your Community” vehicle, which is fully equipped to brew and serve up to 500 cups of hot beverages, including coffee and hot chocolate at one time.

The debut took place at Riddle Hospital to thank healthcare heroes at an institution that is near and dear to Wawa’s heart.

Wawa is proud to provide healthcare workers with a warm cup of coffee and heartfelt appreciation in the midst of Riddle Hospital’s Campus Transformation Project, supported in part by The Wawa Foundation, that will alter the way the hospital delivers care in Delaware County.

“As a company committed to serving its community, the Community Care Vehicle is another way for Wawa to provide support to National charity partners, at community events and serve as a resource during times of crisis.” said Liz Simeone, community care and foundation manager at Wawa. “The vehicle will provide The Wawa Foundation and Community Care team a quick and efficient way to brew coffee offsite from a store location and have a presence at hundreds of community events throughout its operating area.”

Wawa, a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.