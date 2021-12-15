Report: E15 Ready to Fuel Nearly All US Miles Traveled

New report commissioned by biofuels advocate Growth Energy shows E15 has nearly universal compatibility with vehicles on the road today.

Growth Energy, the nation’s largest association of biofuel producers and supporters, released a new report showcasing nearly universal compatibility with fuel blended with 15 percent ethanol (E15) among vehicles on the road today.

The report was prepared at the request of Growth Energy by Air Improvement Resource Inc. (AIR), a leading engineering and consulting firm specializing in inventory modeling and analysis.

“This report confirms that better access to lower-cost E15 could save motorists money on 98% of all vehicle miles traveled in the United States,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “Combined with other research illustrating that nationwide E15 could slash emissions by 17.62 million tons per year, it’s clear why keeping the president’s vow to usher ‘in a new era of biofuels’ is vital to meeting America’s economic and climate goals.”

E15 is approved by EPA for use in all light-duty vehicles model year 2001 and newer. Based on the current vehicle fleet and sales over the past year, the new report shows that E15 is approved for 96 percent of light-duty cars and trucks on the road (nearly 246 million vehicles), Growth Energy said in a statement.

The report, Growth Energy said, also demonstrates that E15-compatible vehicles accumulate 98 percent of the vehicle miles traveled, representing 97 percent of on-road energy consumption by light-duty cars and trucks.

Growth Energy represents producers and supporters of ethanol working to bring consumers better choices at the fuel pump, grow America’s economy and improve the environment for future generations.