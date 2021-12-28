Kwik Trip Opens 800th Store

The newest Kwik Trip, known as a Generation 3 store, will be about 9,000 square feet, with a car wash and a side diesel canopy.

Just eight years after Kwik Trip celebrated its 400th store in Chisago City, Minn., in 2013, the company will double that number with its 800th store in Holmen, Wis.

Located at the convenient crossroads interchange of Highways 53 and 35, 1760 Temte St., the doors will open at 5 a.m. on Dec. 30. An open house event is scheduled for Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

The newest Kwik Trip is known as a Generation 3 store, incorporating the latest design using softer colors. It will be about 9,000 square feet in size and also will feature a car wash and a side diesel canopy for easier access. The diesel canopy will have a non-ethanol fuel station for boats, campers and folks pulling trailers. Inside, guests will be treated to a small grocery market experience with food varieties delivered fresh daily.

A family-owned company headquartered in La Crosse Wis., Kwik Trip is an independently-held convenience store chain in the U.S. Today, Kwik Trip employs more than 32,000 coworkers.