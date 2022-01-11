Are CBD Gummies Different From Soft Chews?

Cannabidiol (CBD) gummies and soft chews share more in common than they differ. Both resemble edible candies containing CBD that come in a wide variety of flavors, shapes and sizes. And because gummies and soft chews mimic candy, that makes either a good entry product for new CBD consumers.

Soft chews are similar to gummies in that they are consumed by simply eating them. Usually, though, soft chews are made in more standard shapes and sizes – cubes, ovals, circle disks, etc. Gummies more typically are molded into novel shapes, often indicating flavor or fun themes – fruit shapes, bears, etc.

While soft gels may not come in as many shapes and flavors as the range of CBD gummy products, both still present a familiar method of dosing, especially compared to CBD oils and tinctures, which are dosed by using a dropper to place the product under the tongue where it is absorbed into the system.

Like most chewable forms of nutraceuticals, gummies and soft chews help mask unpleasant tastes and odors like bitterness or medicinal aftertaste by adding more palatable flavors, usually providing a burst of fruit or similar sweetness. No pills to swallow or chalky tablets to chew and wash down with water.

Soft chew and gummy manufacturers often opt for animal-based gelatin to maintain the proper structure of the material to incorporate the soft burst flavor function. But when makers incorporate plant-based gels and ingredients into either gummies or soft chews, that gives them greater appeal to consumers wanting supplements that are vegetarian, vegan, non-GMO or otherwise natural in makeup.