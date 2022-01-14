CITGO Lemont Refinery Hosts Annual Food Drive

Over $5,000 worth of non-perishable food items were collected for five local pantries.

Employees and contractors at the CITGO Lemont Refinery recently held an annual food drive, collecting over $5,000 worth of non-perishable food items to be donated to five local Lemint, Ill., pantries: Bethany Food Pantry, Day Break Shelter, Fairmont Food Pantry, Lockport FISH Pantry and Romeoville Community Pantry.

For over 30 years, it has been a fall tradition for CITGO employees to come together to replenish local food pantries prior to the start of the holiday season.

“2021 has been another difficult year for many in our community and this was an opportunity for our employees to help their fellow neighbors in need,” said Dennis Willig, CITGO Lemont vice president and general manager.

In addition to hosting the food drive, CITGO employees also recently volunteered at the Northern Illinois Food Bank Pop-Up Market held at Joliet Junior College. Employees and their families helped give out food to over 500 families at the drive-through market.

“It is evident that there are many people in need when we see the tremendous turnout at events such as this. I am proud of the long history our employees have supporting our local food pantries and great organizations like Northern Illinois Food Bank,” Willig added.

Headquartered in Houston, CITGO Petroleum Corp. operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,400 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains.