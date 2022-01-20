Casey’s and Lola’s Fine Hot Sauce Team Up for Snack Innovations

The three new snacks are Casey’s Zesty Jalapeño Peanuts, Casey’s Zesty Jalapeño Cashews and Casey’s Zesty Jalapeño Pretzels.

Casey’s recently partnered with Lola’s Fine Hot Sauce to create three new snacks: Casey’s Zesty Jalapeño Peanuts, Casey’s Zesty Jalapeño Cashews and Casey’s Zesty Jalapeño Pretzels.

These new Casey’s snacks featuring Lola’s iconic flavor will be available in convenience stores at over 2,400 locations starting Jan. 22.

“We are excited to introduce these new, tasty snacks with Lola’s unique flavor into our Casey’s snack offering across our over 2,400 stores,” said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer at Casey’s. “Our guests expect convenient, delicious options at a great price when they stop at their local Casey’s. By partnering with Lola’s, we’re able to deliver on that promise while supporting another business in our community.”

“Our partnership with Casey’s means a lot to our small, family-owned business,” said Taufeek Shah, founder and CEO of Lola’s Fine Hot Sauce. “Our generational family recipe hot sauce has the perfect flavor with just the right amount of heat that the Casey’s guests are looking for and is the perfect partnership. With both companies established right here in the Des Moines metro, it’s incredible to see a growing, leading retailer like Casey’s support local and diverse businesses. We couldn’t be more thankful and humbled to be part of the Casey’s family.”

Casey’s Zesty Jalapeño Peanuts have a suggested retail price of 99 cents per pack, Casey’s Zesty Jalapeño Cashews have a SRP of $3.99 each and Casey’s Zesty Jalapeño Pretzels have a SRP of $3.49 each.

Casey’s is present in 16 states in the midwestern and southern region, including Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items and a wide selection of beverages and snacks.