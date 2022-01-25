Amazon Go Launches New Store Format

The new format will serve customers in suburban-area locations, with the first store opening in Mill Creek, Wash.

Amazon Go announced it will expand its store portfolio in the coming months to include a new store format to serve customers in suburban-area locations that are closer to their homes.

The first store of this kind will be located at 13209 39th Ave. SE, Suite 101, Mill Creek, WA 98012. Amazon Go also plans to bring this new store format to the Los Angeles metro area soon.

The total square footage of the Mill Creek store is approximately 6,150 square feet. Of that, front of house is approximately 3,240 square feet.

The new format will offer customers a quick and convenient shopping experience to pick up grab-and-go food, snacks and beverage items, and a few everyday essentials. Customers will also have the option to choose from a full selection of beer and wine, including local favorites.

The store will feature the same Just Walk Out shopping experience customers have come to appreciate from other Amazon Go stores. When they’re done shopping, they’re good to go. There are no lines or checkout.

Amazon will announce several new selection offerings at this new format once the store opens.