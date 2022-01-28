M-PACT Tradeshow Set for April in Indy

The 20th year of M-PACT, the annual Midwest Fuel and Convenience Trade Show, will take place April 19-21, in Indianapolis. The massive exhibit hall will feature the latest products, services and technologies to meet the needs of today’s diverse fuel and convenience supply chain. The M-PACT Show is a collaboration of four state associations: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

“It is a yearlong effort, one that requires close coordination with all four partner states,” said Brian Clark, executive director of the Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association. “We’re regularly meeting throughout the year to plan, research, respond to feedback from participant and exhibitor surveys, and to make sure the show represents the latest topics and presents the best opportunities for participants.”

The largest gathering place in the Midwest for energy and convenience industry leaders, M-PACT 2022, will take place April 19-21, 2022, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

The M-PACT Team is thrilled to share some changes and new events for its 20th year. The M-PACT Open will launch the week of networking and fun at Topgolf on April 18th, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. This year, attendees can plan to join all four state associations the following evening for a Kickoff Celebration, April 19, from 6:30-10:00 p.m., at the Indiana Roof Ballroom, to revel in 20 years of success and innovation. The ticketed event replaces the original Welcome Reception and features live music from Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press

The general session is included in the attendee fee this year with keynote speaker Robyn Benincasa. A CNN Hero, Adventure Racing Champion and best-selling author, Benincasa will inspire and motivate the audience., M-PACT hosts will also give out the first ever M-PACT Awards.

Following the general session, the tradeshow floor will open its doors mid-morning (for the first time ever!) to give attendees more time to discover, learn and connect. Brand meetings will now be held at a new time, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., on April 20. There will be a special 20th anniversary toast at 3:00 p.m. opening day at the M-PACT Host booth for all the tradeshow floor participants to enjoy.

The education sessions will return this year, but with an additional track: Innovation. M-PACT will also feature industry-focused education tracks: C-Store Managers, Equipment & Environmental, Retail, and Wholesale. All sessions will take place the morning of April 21.

“The education, the networking, the speakers that we have, the different kinds of engagement that vendors can get on the show floor with their customers – that doesn’t really exist anywhere else, certainly not in the Midwest,” said Josh Sharp, chief executive officer of the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association. “You can only get that kind of experience in one place, and that’s at M-PACT.”

Visit M-PACT.org for more information about exhibitors, sponsorships and attendee registration.

The M-PACT Show is a collaborative effort of the Illinois Fuel & Retail Association (IFRA), the Indiana Food & Fuel Association (IFFA), the Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association (KPMA) and the Ohio Energy and Convenience Association (OECA).

The premier regional tradeshow brings together more than 4,000 professionals representing the entire spectrum of today’s dynamic energy and convenience supply chain for three days of networking, learning, and exploring the vast exhibit hall, featuring the latest products, services, and technologies on display from nearly 400 exhibiting companies.