Positive Outlook for Keto and Paleo Food Market

New report from Packaged Facts reveals that while just one in five are devoted followers of the low-carb diets, many more occasional participants purchase related food items.

The U.S. food and beverage industry has been affected heavily by COVID-19. As consumers have snacked more at home and some have seen their weight creep up, consumers have become more interested in low-carb eating plans in efforts to improve their health or assist in shedding pounds. The keto and paleo diets both feature lower carb content and have a generally healthy perception among consumers, leading to increased demand for keto and paleo food and beverage products.

According to survey data from Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, 20% of consumers report following the keto diet at least sometimes. This reveals that although the number of dedicated adherents who follow the keto diet most of the time remains very small, a much larger number of consumers may occasionally follow the diet or buy corresponding products.

As reported by Packaged Facts’ new report “Keto and Paleo Consumers: High Protein/Low Carb Diet Trends and Opportunities,” the keto and paleo food and beverage market is expected to grow through 2026 on the strength of consumer interest in and increasing awareness of these diets.

The report examines trends across the U.S. market for foods and beverages with keto and paleo claims, as well as general low-carb and high protein trends. It also considers the current and longer-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.