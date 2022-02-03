Sheetz Makes Plans for Store and Supply Chain Growth

The c-store will unify aspects of its demand planning processes to ensure an efficient flow of products from suppliers to stores.

Sheetz is positioning itself for store growth, supply chain growth and product marketing opportunities. The c-store chain aims to unify aspects of its demand planning processes to ensure an efficient flow of products from suppliers to stores.

Sheetz sought a solution with advanced functionality that could support demand planning across its supply chain network within a single system. They chose to partner with RELEX due to the provider’s “adaptable, unified supply chain management solution, which will improve collaboration and visibility throughout the vertically integrated network of Sheetz.”

“We are excited to partner with RELEX to optimize our supply chain management,” said Bill Ruggles, director of procurement for Sheetz. “By partnering with RELEX, our corporate demand planners have the ability to improve processes that support our distribution and inventory management strategies.”

Sheetz is a family-owned convenience store chain based in Altoona, Penn. For more than 60 years, the mission at Sheetz has been to meet the needs of customers on-the-go.