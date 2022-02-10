Circle K Customers Could Win Free Fuel for a Year

Circle K announced that when customers fuel up at Circle K branded fuel locations, they have a chance to Win Free Fuel for a Year. Circle K customers can enter to win through April 25 with customers winning once a week, every Wednesday, in all locations.

The Win Free Fuel for a Year contest provides Circle K’s valued customers a chance to save big on fuel and feel good about getting back on the road.

“We’re very excited about bringing Circle K brand fuel to more locations across the country,” said Melissa Lessard, head of North American marketing at Circle K. “At Circle K, we are always looking for ways to make life a little easier for our customers, both in our stores and under our fuel canopies — and the chance to win free fuel for a year is a great way to do that.”

Now, in more than half of Circle K’s fueling locations across America, Circle K brand fuel makes choosing high-quality fuel easy and fast. Customers can trust Circle K to fuel their journey with Circle K Premium gas with double the cleaning detergents, meaning lower vehicle emissions and less maintenance for optimal engine performance.

To enter the sweepstakes, guests must fuel up at a store offering Circle K fuel and provide proof of purchase on Circle K’s website. Customers are limited to one entry per day.

Couche-Tard, which acquired Circle K, operates in 26 countries and territories, with close to 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. Its Couche-Tard and Circle K banners are well-known, and approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.