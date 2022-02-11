Kum & Go Supports Neighborhood With Store Reimagining, Nonprofit Donation

The retailer sees an opportunity to support the community in a different way at one of its in Des Moines, Iowa, locations.

Kum & Go announced plans to reimagine its store location at 2211 University Ave. in Des Moines, Iowa.

“It is truly an honor to connect with and serve the Drake community,” said Niki Mason, Kum & Go senior vice president of store development. “While we remain invested in this area and want it to flourish, we see an opportunity to support the community in a different way at this location. Our intention is to sell the real estate to someone who shares our commitment to connecting and enriching the local community.”

Kum & Go plans to close the 2211 University Ave. store on Feb. 16. Residents and visitors of the Drake neighborhood in Des Moines can still count on the convenience store’s great service and wide product selection following the closure. A second location, which opened in August 2020 at 3104 University Ave., will continue serving customers. Kum & Go will retain all associates from the 2211 University Ave. store.

To further support the Drake neighborhood, Kum & Go is making a charitable donation to IMPACT Community Action Partnership. This local nonprofit works to reduce the barriers and burdens that Central Iowa families in poverty experience by increasing access to essential needs.

“For more than 20 years, Kum & Go has been a staple in the Drake community — and that isn’t changing,” Mason said. “We’re having ongoing conversations with Drake University and the City Council about what would best serve the community. In the meantime, we invite everyone to come and see us at our other University Avenue location.”

Established in Hampton, Iowa in 1959, Kum & Go is a family-owned convenience store chain that, for over 60 years, has been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing 10% of its profits with charitable causes.