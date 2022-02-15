Altenergy Rebranded as Tiger Solar

Tiger Fuel President Gordon Sutton said the joining of the teams, and the new name, presents high-growth opportunities to expand customer offerings and accelerate bringing solar to more residential and commercial rooftops.

Altenergy has recently unveiled a new name and brand identity — Tiger Solar.

Since Altenergy began designing and installing clean energy solutions in 2005, the company has grown exponentially — employing 50 solar experts across four states and five branches, completing 1,700 high-quality projects, and producing 21 megawatts of PV capacity. The new name, Tiger Solar, developed after many successful collaborations with Tiger Fuel Co., an energy distributor with 40 years of experience in Charlottesville, Va.

Over the past three years, Altenergy partnered with Tiger Fuel to solar-power two of its gourmet-to-go convenience stores and install a public EV charging station. Another 500 kilowatts of solar power is scheduled to cover Tiger’s bulk plants, with a shared commitment to reduce its carbon footprint by 45% in 2025.

“There is a real drought of quality-oriented, non-door knocking, customer-first solar companies,” said President of Tiger Solar Russ Edwards. “Our partnership with Tiger Fuel, and the 40 years of customer service experience Tiger has in providing energy to its customers, gives us tremendous support to continue doing what we do best. We build lasting relationships with our customers through our local branches and deliver the highest quality clean energy systems. This collaboration provides us with additional resources, stability and financial backing to service our customers for the long haul — beyond the next 40 years.”

The refreshed, modern look for Tiger Solar, coupled with its commitment to delivering the highest-quality clean energy systems in its local markets, sets the stage for a bright future.

“The energy landscape is changing,” said President of Tiger Fuel Gordon Sutton. “The joining of our two great teams, and the new name, Tiger Solar, presents high-growth opportunities to expand our customer offerings and accelerate bringing solar to more residential and commercial rooftops. I’m confident that our partnership will make a meaningful impact in building a clean energy future.”

“The name Altenergy served us well for many years. While our name is changing to Tiger Solar, our core competencies will remain the same. Our team of clean energy loving, customer-first fanatics will continue to execute all projects with the same brilliance, professionalism and local leadership in each market we serve,” added Edwards.

Long-term partnership benefits include:

Expanding Tiger Solar’s workforce

Increasing financial offerings and technology for new Tiger Solar customers

Deepening local commitments in the markets where Tiger Solar serves

Providing the national solar industry a higher quality of solar contractors

Leveraging a network of partnerships to guide fossil fuel customers turn to clean, renewable energy

Tiger Solar (formerly Altenergy) is a solar contractor with over 17 years of experience designing the highest-quality clean energy systems. Headquartered in Charlottesville, Va., with branches strategically located in Virginia, Maryland, Michigan and Idaho, each branch is managed and staffed by professionals who know the region and its people.