D&H United Acquires Denver’s Kubat Equipment and Service Co.

D&H United Fueling Solutions announced that it has acquired Kubat Equipment and Service Co. of Denver. Kubat is a full-service turnkey petroleum industry supplier covering the state of Colorado and parts of Wyoming, Utah and Nebraska. The combined companies will have approximately 500 team members, including 350 field technicians with 15 branches operating across the Sun Belt and Mountain West. The acquisition of Kubat further diversifies the company’s customer base, provides expansion within a key strategic growth market and broadens the company’s service and product line. Craig Hoyer, president of Kubat, will become vice president of Colorado and Mountain West operations for D&H United.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Craig and the Kubat team to the D&H United family. We have a deep respect for their team and the 70-plus year history and reputation in our industry. This is a strategic acquisition that allows us to increase our recurring revenue across a similar customer base and gain significant market share in a growing region within our country. I have had the pleasure of knowing both Craig and his father Gene for 30-plus years. Our companies have a similar family-oriented culture with a focus on providing excellent service to our customers. Together, we will provide greater scale, resources and coverage for our team, customers and vendor partners.” stated Bo Sasnett, CEO of D&H United.

“We are extremely pleased to join the D&H United team. I could not think of a better fit for our company. My family has known Bo and the D&H team for decades and we couldn’t be happier to join them as we continue to grow. D&H United has similar values and culture and is also a perfect match with our geographic coverage areas. This combination provides us with even greater strength in our markets. Not only will we have resources to help us continue our growth, we will also have the largest coverage area in the Southwest for both our team and customers.” added Hoyer.

In February 2020, KLH Capital partnered with D&H United’s management team to recapitalize and continue the growth path of the company.

“Kubat is a natural strategic fit for D&H United. The acquisition adds both new customers and additional locations of existing customers as well as expands the company’s product offering into recurring carwash parts and supplies. We couldn’t be happier for Bo and our team as we continue to build the expanding footprint of the company,” said James Darnell, partner at KLH Capital.

D&H United Fueling Solutions is a supplier of both petroleum fueling and EV charging system equipment, installation and service in the Southwest. D&H United is an authorized distributor and service provider for Gilbarco Veeder-Root as well as other major equipment brands. D&H United also provides compliance testing for tanks and lines in 25 states through its Valley Tank Testing subsidiary.