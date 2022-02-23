Global Partners Makes Fortune’s Most Admired List

The Northeast U.S. convenience distribution and retail operator ranks sixth in the Wholesale Diversified category from a survey of industry execs and analysts.

Global Partners has been named to Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies List for 2022. Global is ranked sixth in the category of Wholesale Diversified, up from a ranking of 11th the prior year.

“I’m thrilled to see Global Partners on this list of most admired companies,” said Global Partners President and CEO Eric Slifka. “The credit goes to our stellar team — those working in our retail markets, our terminals and our office-based team. These amazing men and women are who serve our customers and guests, providing essential services whenever and wherever needed.”

The Fortune survey ranking is based on a poll of 3,700 corporate executives, board directors and analysts. The survey starts with 1,500 prospective companies and narrows the list to the top 333, across a range of industries and categories. Scores must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

In the category of Wholesale Diversified, other listed companies included Fastenal, W.W. Grainger and WESCO International. Global Partners has previously been ranked on the Fortune 500, representing the largest American-based companies.

Centered in the Northeast, Global Partners is a third-generation, family-founded business with operations throughout the U.S. Global is committed to strategic growth and to supporting the communities where it works.