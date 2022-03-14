New TA Express Coming to Arizona

Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America will soon bring its travel center amenities to northwest Arizona near the Nevada and Utah border. The company executed a TA Express Franchise Agreement for an existing travel center that will be remodeled in Littlefield, Ariz.
Planned amenities include:
- Gasoline with 20 fueling positions
- Truck diesel with ten fueling positions
- Approximately 150-plus truck parking spaces
- Approximately 100 car parking spaces
- RV Parking
- Eight showers
- Driver’s lounge
- Laundry
- CAT Scale
- Two quick-service restaurants
- Dog park
TA Express Littlefield will serve drivers traveling between TA Express Parowan and Petro North Las Vegas.
An opening is planned for late 2023.