New TA Express Coming to Arizona

Remodel plans are set for the new franchisee location near the Nevada and Utah border with an opening planned for late 2023.

Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America will soon bring its travel center amenities to northwest Arizona near the Nevada and Utah border. The company executed a TA Express Franchise Agreement for an existing travel center that will be remodeled in Littlefield, Ariz.

Planned amenities include:

  • Gasoline with 20 fueling positions
  • Truck diesel with ten fueling positions
  • Approximately 150-plus truck parking spaces
  • Approximately 100 car parking spaces
  • RV Parking
  • Eight showers
  • Driver’s lounge
  • Laundry
  • CAT Scale
  • Two quick-service restaurants
  • Dog park

TA Express Littlefield will serve drivers traveling between TA Express Parowan and Petro North Las Vegas.

An opening is planned for late 2023.

