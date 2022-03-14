New TA Express Coming to Arizona

Remodel plans are set for the new franchisee location near the Nevada and Utah border with an opening planned for late 2023.

Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America will soon bring its travel center amenities to northwest Arizona near the Nevada and Utah border. The company executed a TA Express Franchise Agreement for an existing travel center that will be remodeled in Littlefield, Ariz.

Planned amenities include:

Gasoline with 20 fueling positions

Truck diesel with ten fueling positions

Approximately 150-plus truck parking spaces

Approximately 100 car parking spaces

RV Parking

Eight showers

Driver’s lounge

Laundry

CAT Scale

Two quick-service restaurants

Dog park

TA Express Littlefield will serve drivers traveling between TA Express Parowan and Petro North Las Vegas.

An opening is planned for late 2023.