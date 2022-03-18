Core-Mark’s Pat Fay Named to NPTC Driver Hall of Fame

The four-decade driving veteran, who has logged millions of miles and tens of thousands of hours without a preventable accident, is one of four recognized in the 2022 inductee class.

Core-Mark International’s long-haul truck driver Pat Fay of Glidden, Iowa, has earned one of the most treasured honors in the industry by being named to the National Private Truck Council (NPTC) Driver Hall of Fame. Fay serves Core-Mark’s convenience retailing customers throughout the Midwest.

Fay and three fellow inductees will be formally inducted into the NPTC Driver Hall of Fame on April 11, 2022, as part of NPTC’s 2022 Annual Education Management Conference and Exhibition in Cincinnati, Ohio.

A professional truck driver since 1983, Fay joined Core-Mark (through predecessor Farner-Bocken) in 1998. Fay typically drives up to 400 miles per day, transporting route delivery trailers to numerous cross docks throughout the Midwestern states of Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota.

During that time, he has logged more than 2.2 million consecutive safe miles and 24 consecutive years of safe driving pins. His stellar service and attention to safety earned him the NPTC National Driver All-Star Award in 2019.

“Pat Fay sets a clear example of safety, professionalism and commitment to everyone he interacts with daily. He is a safe driver, eager teacher, tireless community volunteer and a strong family man — and this Hall of Fame honor is richly deserved,” said Keith McWilliams, corporate transportation manager for Core-Mark. “We are extremely proud of Pat and are very fortunate he is part of our Core-Mark family.”

When he’s not on the road, Pat is immersed in numerous interests back home in Glidden, a small farming community about 90 miles northwest of Des Moines, Iowa. A corn and soybean farmer, Pat has been a volunteer firefighter for 17 years, as well as a certified firefighting instructor, and serves on the Glidden City Council. He is an active member of the International Harvester Club and the Iowa Cattleman’s Association. Pat and his wife, Kandy, have two children and three grandchildren.

“Pat just seizes life,” added McWilliams. “In an industry where it is difficult to fill the driver’s seat, Pat is making a real positive difference and setting the example, not just for those who choose to live in a small town, but for those who want to be a part of the industries that make America successful.”

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, drivers must work at NPTC member companies and have met the minimum qualifications of 20 years, three million miles or 50,000 hours of driving without a preventable accident. They also must have made significant contributions to their industry and their communities. To date, more than 115 drivers have been installed in the Driver Hall of Fame.

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark, part of Performance Food Group’s family of companies, offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions in the U.S. and Canada. Core-Mark services traditional convenience stores, grocers, drug stores, mass merchants, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products.