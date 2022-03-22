Circle K Extends Partnership With Jackpocket

A new spring campaign to kick off in Circle K and Holiday stores across seven states will drive mobile app-based lottery purchases.

Circle K has extended its partnership with Jackpocket, a third-party app in the U.S. that provides a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, to offer exclusive perks for lottery players and Circle K customers.

Together, Jackpocket and Circle K are kicking off a spring campaign in just over 1,650 Circle K and Holiday stores in Ohio, Texas, Colorado, Minnesota, Arkansas, New Hampshire and New York.

“We’re proud of our continued partnership with Jackpocket,” said Melissa Lessard, the head of North American marketing at Circle K. “Providing a simple, exclusive and convenient way to order official state lottery tickets with just the tap of a button is a great way to engage our customers and make their lives a little easier every day.”

Through the partnership, Circle K customers and team members can claim an exclusive $5 off their first lottery order in the Jackpocket mobile app. Jackpocket app users may also have the opportunity to unlock special deals at Circle K stores. As part of the partnership, Circle K will promote the exclusive Jackpocket offer across a variety of Circle K channels, including in-store, email and in the Circle K rewards app.

“One of our goals at Jackpocket is to make the lottery convenient for everyone and Circle K fits seamlessly into how we accomplish that,” said Jackpocket CEO and founder Peter Sullivan. “Their convenience store brand is renowned for being customer-focused, and that shared value is why we continue to work together to provide consumers with fun experiences, meeting them where they already are.”

To join in the fun, first-time Jackpocket players may use the promo code “CKJP” at checkout in the Jackpocket app to receive $5 off their first lottery ticket order.

Available in 10 states, Jackpocket provides a secure way for lotto lovers to order official state lottery tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life and more and view their tickets right on their phone. Jackpocket players have won over $100 million in lottery prizes to date, including nine individual players who have won prizes worth a million dollars or more.

Circle K is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard, which operates in the convenience and fuel retail industry in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,100 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel.