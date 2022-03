Enmarket’s Giesick Elevated to COO of Parent Colonial Group

President since 2017 of Savannah-based of Enmarket, Giesick will be first to guide the Colonial in the newly created position.

Savannah, Ga.-based Colonial Group Inc., who operates its retail division under the Enmarket banner, has announced that Brett Giesick has been named chief operating officer for the group of companies. Giesick has served as president of Enmarket since 2017. He is the first person to serve in the role of COO for Colonial.

“Brett brings significant experience in many of the disciplines that I am looking for to complement my efforts,” said Colonial’s Christian Demere, CEO and president. “I will personally benefit from Brett’s experience and mentorship as I continue to grow in my role to lead this company forward. I am also excited about what this new role will mean for the company and the tactical benefits it will bring to Colonial.”

Giesick’s new responsibilities will include direct oversight of all subsidiary companies of the family-owned business founded in 1921, along with human resources responsibility for the group. The diversified energy and port-related company has grown to become one of America’s largest privately held companies, and now includes Colonial Oil, Colonial Terminals, Colonial Fuel & Lubricant Services, Enmarket, Colonial Energy, Colonial Chemical Solutions, Colonial Towing, Savannah Yacht Center and Aqua Smart.

“It has been the honor of my career to be a small part of the Enmarket success story,” said Giesick. “I cannot properly express the level of talent and teamwork that our leadership, support, and operation teams possess. Without their contributions, Enmarket would not be the success that it is.”

Giesick’s promotion and the creation of the position he now fills were announced simultaneously.

“Colonial Group and our subsidiary companies have experienced tremendous growth and evolution over the past seven to eight years,” Demere explained. “I believe the role of chief operating officer is needed to better leverage the scale of the entire enterprise while ensuring we remain nimble and entrepreneurial. This will be a critical focus to balance as we continue to assimilate growth and strengthen our family culture.”

For the time being, Giesick will also continue to serve as president of Enmarket as company leadership evaluates internal and external candidates to backfill his role at the retail division.

Enmarket is Savannah’s largest convenience store chain and employs more than 1,300 people and operates 129 convenience stores, 14 quick-serve restaurants and two fast casual restaurants in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

“While Enmarket will remain committed to growth, ongoing improvements, and most importantly to our culture of ‘enriching life,’ I am confident that my search for a successor will yield someone who will take our team to the next level,” Giesick said. “I have enjoyed my tenure as president of Enmarket, and leaving for a new role is bittersweet. That said, I look forward to this new challenge in working with our various Colonial Group subsidiaries and Human Resources.”