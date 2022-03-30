Brakebush Lab Earns Highest Quality Standard Accreditation

Westfield, Wis.-based foodservice and chicken vendor Brakebush Brothers with announced its Microbiology Food Testing Laboratory has attained ISO 17025:2017 accreditation in conjunction with American Association for Laboratory Accreditation.

ISO/IEC 17025 is developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and is the highest globally recognized quality standard in the world for calibration and testing laboratories. To earn the accreditation, a laboratory is assessed in its ability to consistently produce precise and accurate tests and have implemented a rigorous quality management system.

It also requires personnel to be highly competent to perform all testing on the scope of accreditation. The scope of accreditation covers four qualitative and six quantitative methods utilized in the analysis of Brakebush Chicken Products.

The lab accreditation project was undertaken by Associate Microbiologist Ashley Rosanske, Lab Operations Supervisor Cheryl Schwersinske and Lead Technician Kristy Stephens. Director of Microbiology Tom Scola commended the entire Microbiology Team for its hard work and commitment to attaining the accreditation.

“Being awarded this accreditation shows our customers that we operate a highly competent lab that is now recognized for high standards and product safety,” said Scola.

Vice President of Technical Services Jon Brakebush explained that for more than 90 years, customers have chosen Brakebush because of its unwavering commitment to produce safe, wholesome food products. “ISO accreditation was just the next logical step in demonstrating our competency and commitment to best practices in food safety testing,” Brakebush added.

Established in 1925, Brakebush Brothers Inc. still thrives on the innovative, industrious spirit of its founders with a variety of further processed and raw IQF chicken products to foodservice establishments nationwide.