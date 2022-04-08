Love’s Offers Professional Drivers Discounts Through May

Love’s Travel Stops announced it is offering drivers $1 TirePass inspections and $10 off DOT inspections at over 400 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations across the country throughout April and May. These discounts are meant to help professional drivers prepare for this year’s Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) 2022 International Roadcheck. During this time, drivers can also get a complimentary visual inspection with the purchase of any truck care service.

“Love’s team members want to help drivers get back on the road quickly, safely and legally as they continue to deliver essential goods across the country,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of truck care, hospitality and facility maintenance for Love’s. “Our team will help professional drivers be prepared for this year’s CVSA International Roadcheck and save them time by offering TirePass inspections while they fuel up.”

The CVSA Roadcheck takes place May 17-19, and inspectors will be out across the U.S. inspecting commercial motor vehicles and drivers. It’s the largest targeted enforcement program on commercial motor vehicles in the world.

The focus of this year’s Roadcheck is on wheel ends. Violations involving wheel end components historically account for about one quarter of vehicle out-of-service violations discovered during International Roadchecks.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 580 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 35,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.