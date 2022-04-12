What Is the Difference Between Cannabis and Hemp?

Hemp comes from the Cannabis sativa plant, but it contains less than 0.3% THC.

When people talk about cannabis, they’re usually referring to what’s also called weed or marijuana, which come from a strain of the Cannabis sativa plant that contains more than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is responsible for the psychoactive effects that make one feel high.

But hemp also comes from the Cannabis sativa plant. Hemp is any strain of the Cannabis sativa plant with less than 0.3% THC. With such a low amount of THC, it does not have psychoactive effects like marijuana.

The 2018 Farm Bill legalized the production of hemp by removing hemp from the definition of marijuana in the Controlled Substances Act.

Many people are familiar with cannabidiol (CBD). Cannabis sativa has nearly 500 known compounds, including CBD. CBD is found in hemp, so it was legalized at the federal level when hemp was. Today, customers can purchase CBD in a range of formats, from topicals to gummies to soft gels to oil.

Cannabis, or marijuana, remains illegal today in most states and in some places it is only approved for medicinal purposes. Recreational marijuana is legal in 18 states, Washington, D.C., and Guam.

Hemp is used for making products, such as rope, clothing, etc. Some nutritional supplements use hemp seed oil, which is high in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. People also consume hemp seeds, hemp milk, etc. for nutritional benefits.