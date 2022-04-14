Love’s Opens Seven New 24/7 Speedco Sites

The locations offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as DOT inspections, for professional drivers and fleets at affordable prices.

Love’s Travel Stops recently opened seven new 24/7 Speedco locations. The locations offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as DOT inspections, for professional drivers and fleets at affordable prices. Commercial drivers can stop at over 420 locations across the country for their needs.

“With this year’s CVSA RoadCheck coming up fast, it’s a great time for drivers to stop in at Love’s Truck Care or Speedco locations for a checkup,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of truck care, hospitality and facility maintenance for Love’s. “Love’s has over 420 locations in 41 states that are ready to serve drivers and help get them back on the road quickly and safely, and right now drivers can get $1 TirePass inspections and $10 off DOT inspections.”

The Love’s Truck Care and Speedco over-the-road preventive maintenance and total truck care network has more than 1,500 maintenance bays.

The newest Speedco locations are:

3840 Garcon Point Road, Milton, FL 32583

6647 Highway 46, Heflin, AL 36264

6582 South State Road 66, Leavenworth, IN 47137

915 South 1100 West, Fillmore, UT 84631

12577 County Road 3101, Winona, TX 75792

4898 Shuffel Street NW, North Canton, OH 44720

1129 Smokey Mountain Lane, Newport, TN 37821

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s Travel Stops remains family-owned and -operated and employs more than 35,000 people.