Stewart’s Shops Celebrates Earth Day With Free Hot Refills

In celebration of Earth Day, on April 22, Stewart’s Shops is offering customers free hot refills on all reusable mugs up to 32 ounces, all day.

The free refill deal includes hot coffee, hot tea or hot chocolate. Customers can select their favorite flavor or blend or opt for something new. Coffee options include Stewart’s House Blend, Decaf, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Richer Roast, Maple French Toast and Blueberry Crumble.

Stewart’s Shops, which operates over 350 shops across New York and southern Vermont, is also encouraging customers to ‘go green’ and save money with its everyday coffee refill program. At Stewart’s refills up to 32 ounces in the customer’s refillable mug are the same price as a small coffee every day.

Sustainability Initiatives

Refillable mugs aren’t the only steps the chain is taking to become more sustainable.

The company’s plant has over 2,400 individual solar panels on the roof, which supplies 75% of the power to 50 of its locations. The energy created by the solar panels of the plant is equivalent to taking 80 cars off the road each year. Stewart’s also uses solar energy from two offsite locations in Halfmoon, N.Y., and Castle Creek, N.Y. Additionally, the chain’s 10 Vermont shops use hydroelectricity to offset their energy usage.

What’s more, Stewart’s Shops recycles more than six tons of cardboard daily, which is equivalent to one large elephant or about 2,000 half gallons of milk. Each year it recycles more than 4.5 million pounds of cardboard, office paper, plastic, metal and light bulbs. Much of what it uses to ship its products to the shops is reusable. Its totes, dairy cases, ice cream baskets and bread trays are all reused during deliveries to reduce waste.

At all Stewart’s Shops, not only do customers get a discount on their coffee when they use any refillable mug, but the stores also offer reusable bags for only 99 cents. These bags are not only durable and stylish, but they are great for reducing waste. Stewart’s also offers an insulated reusable bag, so customers can keep your pints and half gallons of ice cream cold.

Every Stewart’s Shop is equipped with LED lighting, which is more energy efficient and has improved environmental performance. The chain also provides plant-based straws to customers.

Through a partnership with EVolve NY, Stewart’s is committed to expanding its electric vehicle (EV) charging network. It plans to have more than 82 EV charging stations at 16 shops by the end of 2022. Currently it has five Tesla Super Chargers up and running in Ballston Spa, N.Y., Chestertown, N.Y., Clinton Corners, N.Y., Hudson, N.Y., and East Rutland, Vt., with plans to expand the program by three more by the end of the year.