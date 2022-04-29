Love’s Truck Care Academy Graduates First Class

Recently launched in Amarillo, Texas, Love’s Truck Care Academy graduated its first class of level five diesel technicians. The five-week, in-residency training program grows the skill set of newly hired Love’s Truck Care and Speedco diesel technicians so they can provide industry-leading service to customers.

Love’s Truck Care Academy is a paid, accelerated training program to develop diesel technicians in seven heavy-duty systems with classroom and hands-on experience. Technicians learn how to diagnose, troubleshoot and repair issues commonly found in trucks. Upon graduation, technicians are placed at a Love’s Truck Care or Speedco location as a level five diesel technician. They’re also given a tool set valued at $3,500 that’s theirs to keep after a year on the job.

“Our team members are our number one asset, and Love’s Truck Care Academy provides the tools and training needed to help those team members grow into the best in the industry,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of total truck solutions for Love’s. “The goal of the Academy is to best equip our team to get customers back on the road quickly and safely. This program is the first of its kind in the truck care industry and we look forward to expanding it in the future.”

A second Love’s Truck Care Academy is scheduled to open later this year in El Reno, Okla.

Another training path Love’s offers is its mechanic apprenticeship program, which allows apprentices to earn a competitive wage while working toward the designation of a diesel technician. Upon successful completion of the apprentice program, apprentices will receive a tool kit which is theirs to keep after one year of employment as a mechanic. Newly hired diesel technicians can make between $22-$27 an hour plus commission.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 580 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and -operated and employs more than 35,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.