Pete’s of Erie Adopts Self-Checkout

Pete’s of Erie has selected Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s Passport Express Lane self-checkout system to elevate the overall customer experience and store efficiency of the “Pete’s” brand.

The brand will install Express Lane in all 50 stores along with the CPI Paypod cash recyclers to ensure all forms of payment including cash, card and contactless options are available to customers.

“Busy stores create new challenges in the shopping experience and we’re no different,” said Doug Mercer, information technology director. “Self-checkout allows us to maintain the standards our customers have come to expect. We chose Express Lane for its intuitive design and c-store specific features, including fuel purchasing.”

Express Lane offers a range of functions made for the unique scenarios c-stores experience including pre-pay and post-pay fuel sales. This allows customers to pump gas, scan items and even order food all in one simple transaction. This allows for reduced lines at the front counter and streamline staff responsibilities to other valuable tasks like stocking shelves and maintaining cleanliness standards.

According to CPI, four out of 10 consumers will abandon a purchase due to long lines, and Forbes research shows 85% of shoppers believe self-checkout is faster than cashier-guided transactions. Pete’s of Erie is experiencing quick customer adoption of the first few installed Express Lanes. By positioning Express Lane near existing cashier stations and deploying employee ambassadors, the impact was immediate.

“Self-checkout is not a new concept for shoppers, but it is new to the c-store environment,” said Mike Brenner, product marketing manager, Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “A successful self-checkout launch requires a team effort, and of course, the right tools for the job. Pete’s of Erie is a prime example of how retailers should implement and execute self-checkout strategies in the c-store setting.”

Along with forecourt integration, Express Lane easily handles complicated transactions including the sale of age-restricted items. The smart design and user interface for employees makes checking IDs and scanning items simple. Express Lane also supports all payment networks, which is especially important for retailers using multiple payment processors.

Petes of Erie operates 50 convenience store locations in the Midwest. Petes of Erie’s headquarters are located in Parsons, Kan. Its stores provide fast and friendly service across Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.