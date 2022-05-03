Love’s Opens Minnesota Location

Love’s Travel Stops opened a new travel stop in Rockville, Minn. located at Exit 164 (8708 Crossing Drive). The location adds 102 truck parking spaces and 40 jobs to Stearns County.

“Love’s is pleased to open its third location in Minnesota and offer better access to Clean Places, Friendly Faces,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our Rockville location will provide amenities and employment opportunities to the community. Whether you’re a professional truck driver or four-wheel customer, we have what you need while you’re on the road.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 13,000 square feet

Hardee’s (opening May 9)

102 truck parking spaces

71 car parking spaces

Six RV parking spaces

Nine diesel bays

10 showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Speedco (opening later)

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 split between the Rocori Area Food Shelter and the Parent Teacher Club at John Clark Elementary School.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 580 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and -operated and employs more than 35,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.