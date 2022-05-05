Casey’s Kicks Off Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes

Casey’s Rewards members can win exciting trips, a backyard BBQ-makeover, an ATV, free food and drinks or even a summer of free fuel.

Casey’s guests have the opportunity to win a summer adventure of their choice and free fuel for the summer during the Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes. There are two ways to participate:

Scratch, Match, and Win Game: Casey’s Rewards members can play Casey’s Scratch, Match, and Win game in the Casey’s app or online daily. They simply ‘scratch a match’ for a chance to win millions of free, instant prizes, like pizza slices and fountain drinks.

Prize Drawings: Throughout the summer, qualifying purchases using a Casey’s Rewards account automatically enter guests into the weekly and monthly prize drawings to win one of four epic summer adventures or free fuel for the summer.



“Summertime is a ‘get out and have fun’ season that has people craving adventure, and Casey’s is your one-stop shop for everything you need. With our delicious pizza, grab-and-go food items and snacks, and cold drinks, Casey’s can fuel whatever your summer brings,” said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer. “Want to make summer epic? Shop with Casey’s Rewards for a chance to win millions of prizes, including your choice of an outdoor adventure prize package or free fuel for the summer.”

Casey’s Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes grand prize winners will have the opportunity to choose an epic summer adventure from the following grand prizes:

Float Trip Excursion: Winners can pick a seven-day summer getaway trip to Meramec River Resort in southeast Missouri, along with up to 10 guests for a fun-filled floating trip. Kayak and raft rentals are included, plus expenses for food, travel and other float trip essentials.

Lake Week Excursion: Winners can live it up on the lake with a seven-day stay at Big Cedar Lodge in southwest Missouri. With a private cabin, fishing barge rental and lake cruise, it’s a great lake getaway to recharge this summer. Winners can bring up to five guests.

Ultimate Backyard BBQ: Winners can transform their backyard this summer with a new Traeger grill, eight-seat patio dining set and more. This prize has all the fixings to host friends and family, including smart speakers, a corn hole set and even an outdoor fridge for the outdoor BBQ space of everyone’s dreams.

Backyard Adventures: Casey’s Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes winners can choose the Backyard Adventures option for a Canam Maverick Sport ATV, along with helmets to make for an unforgettable off-road experience.

Casey’s Rewards members will be automatically entered to win a grand prize package or free fuel for the summer with each qualifying purchase. Beginning this month, there will be a drawing each month for an adventure package winner and each week for a free summer of fuel winner.

Members will also have a chance to win an instant prize everyday by opening the app and playing the Scratch, Match and Win Game. Winners will receive a variety of prizes including free slices of pizza, snacks, drinks and bonus points.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks.