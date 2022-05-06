Cubby’s Acquires Nebraska Brady’s Meats & Foods Location

Cubby’s has finalized the acquisition of the Brady’s Meats & Foods location in Fremont, Neb.

“I am excited to bring Brady’s into the Cubby’s family as our seventh grocery store location. We look forward to making it even better so that we can serve the needs of our customers,” says De Lone Wilson, president of Cubby’s. “Jeff Alderson has built a wonderful presence in Fremont and we hope to continue in the tradition that he started and hopefully make it even more exciting for the people of Fremont.”

“Grocery is an important category for us as we grow the company, especially when it is a c-store/grocery hybrid. As we redesign this location, we will add Chester’s Chicken in addition to a new food service concept. We will also brand this new location with our partners at CENEX. This newest location allows us to expand our operations in Fremont as well as testing new food service concepts so that we can continue to grow our business and diversify our portfolio,” said Mike Wilson, chief operating officer of Cubby’s.

Headquartered in Omaha, Neb., Cubby’s owns and operates 38 convenience stores, quick-serve restaurants and supermarkets throughout Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota.