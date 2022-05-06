Inline Plastics Opens Plant in Midwest

Manufacturer of innovative and high-quality PET food packaging Inline Plastics has opened a new manufacturing plant in Gladwin, Mich., at the former Cam Packaging facility. The official announcement was made last week at the company’s corporate headquarters in Shelton, Conn. The Michigan facility is already up and running under its new Inline banner.

“We are excited to announce the purchase of Cam Packaging’s operation,” said Tom Orkisz, chairman and CEO of Inline Plastics. “Its large bed thermoforming machines and talented workforce will provide Inline with an instant increase in capacity to fulfill customer and consumer demand for our food packaging that delivers quality, freshness and eye-catching merchandising.”

This addition secures a Midwest production and distribution facility to complement Inline’s existing facilities in Shelton in the Northeast; McDonough, Ga., in the South; and Salt Lake City in the West.

Inline Plastics is a manufacturer of innovative, high-quality, crystal clear food packaging containers. The company transformed the marketplace with its Safe-T-Fresh line, a tamper-resistant and tamper-evident product which utilizes its patented tear-strip technology, providing retailers and consumers with greater product protection. It continues to design and manufacture packaging solutions that keep food products safe and fresh and enhance shelf merchandising. The company also offers the most complete line of automated equipment to load, close and label its containers. Inline Plastics will be celebrating its 55th anniversary next year.