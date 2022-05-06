May 2022 Issue: The Kent Cos. Sets Sights on New Market Growth

CStore Decisions May 2022 Digital Edition is sponsored by Invenco .

Bill Kent, CEO of The Kent Cos., is targeting $1 billion in revenue as the company ventures into new operating areas, while elevating foodservice and testing self-checkout.

The Kent Cos., based in Midland, Texas, is aggressively growing through acquisitions and new-to-industry stores, venturing out from its home base in the Southwest to expand in Tennessee and the Carolinas. It’s also moving into new industries, including the urgent care business, as it targets $1 billion in revenue.

Today, The Kent Cos. operates 72 convenience stores, including 61 Kent Kwik stores in Texas, Oklahoma,New Mexico and Tennessee, and 11 Bountyland locations in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company also supplies fuel to more than 200 dealer sites, including in Louisiana, Texas and Alabama. Kent Kwik stores primarily offer Chevron-branded fuel, while the Bountyland stores feature Exxonbranded gas.