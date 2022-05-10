Wawa’s Fuel Discounts to be Extended

Wawa announced it is extending its Mobile App Fuel Discount for Wawa Rewards members through June 12 following its successful campaign to offer fuel discounts and reduced costs at the pump. Members who use the Wawa app on their phone to activate a fuel pump and pay at any Wawa fuel store will receive a discount of 15 cents per gallon every time they fuel up during this time period. Already, more than a quarter-million rewards members have taken advantage of this discount.

“We have seen hundreds of thousands of customers take advantage of this fuel discount and after receiving significant positive feedback, we are excited to extend this offer through June 12 to give our Wawa Rewards members the opportunity to save at the pump for another month,” said Dena Pizzutti, senior manager of personalization for Wawa.

The fuel discount is available to anyone who downloads the free Wawa app and joins Wawa Rewards. To date, close to half a million Wawa Rewards members have taken advantage of the fuel feature in the Wawa mobile app. More information is available on Wawa’s website.

How the Fuel Discount Program Works

Wawa customers can take advantage of the Fuel Discount Program by downloading the Wawa app from the App Store or Google Play and registering to be a Wawa Rewards member. Once registered, customers can open the Wawa app and load a credit card into their wallet from their profile. Once at the store, customers can select the fuel tab at the bottom of the screen, confirm their store and the app will take them through the rest of the process. Customers who already have the Wawa app can simply open their app and make sure a credit card is in their wallet to receive the discount at their local Wawa fuel store.

Wawa — a privately held company — began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.